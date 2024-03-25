JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after acquiring an additional 493,976 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 103,883 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

