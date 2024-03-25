JMP Securities Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,878 shares of company stock worth $244,436. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.