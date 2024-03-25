JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VOR

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:VOR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.