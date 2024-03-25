JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

GIS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

