JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.75.

NYSE BA traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.34. 7,821,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,505,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

