JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $9.25

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.30 to $9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

ZIM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 958,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.89. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

