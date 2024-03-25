JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period.

JEPI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.39. 2,942,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

