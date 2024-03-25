Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.