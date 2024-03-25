K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.3 %

K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.30.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

