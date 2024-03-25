K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.3 %
K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.30.
About K-Bro Linen
