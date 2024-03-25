Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.44 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $21.44 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00086393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00025496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

