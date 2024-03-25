Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $25.10.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

