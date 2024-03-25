Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $25.10.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.