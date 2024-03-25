KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $55.54

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.54, but opened at $54.00. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 24,928 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,130,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,755,000 after purchasing an additional 183,266 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

