KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.46.

KB Home Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $68.40 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

