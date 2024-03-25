KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.46.

KB Home stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

