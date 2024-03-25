KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.46.

KB Home stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 620,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

