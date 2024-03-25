Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Target Price to $10.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 206.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

