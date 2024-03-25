Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,036.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,036 ($13.19) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.11), with a volume of 17554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,034 ($13.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 897.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 829.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £748.18 million, a PE ratio of 849.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,719.01%.

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.81), for a total transaction of £108,476.98 ($138,099.27). Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

