Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $86.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $65.87 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

