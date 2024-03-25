KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $210.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.78.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $194.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $195.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

