Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,420,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after buying an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

