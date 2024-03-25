Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $53,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,349. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.