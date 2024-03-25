Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
