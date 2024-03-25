Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

KC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 1,015,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,676. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $786.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.