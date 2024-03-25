Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) PT Raised to $3.80 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3.40 to $3.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KC. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Shares of KC traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,926. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

