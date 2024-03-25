Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CLSA currently has $4.40 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $832.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 289,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.