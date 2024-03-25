KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 2.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,845,000 after buying an additional 455,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,688,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.53. 552,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,376. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

