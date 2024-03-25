Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 11th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kkr Credit Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.