KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KREF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.33. 65,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,056. The company has a market capitalization of $715.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 361.75, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KREF

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.