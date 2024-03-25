Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 351,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 351,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GUD stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,910. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

