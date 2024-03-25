Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 8.5 %

KOD stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $327.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.17. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

