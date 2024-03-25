Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.48. 7,101,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 551,340 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 253.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 137.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 515,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 106.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.