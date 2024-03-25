KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $370,351.35

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $370,351.35 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00007863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00025544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,230.42 or 0.99793099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012099 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00149870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00634871 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $367,727.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.