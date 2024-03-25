KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 10% against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $385,345.76 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007638 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,212.69 or 1.00154413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012408 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00154582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00634871 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $367,727.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

