KonPay (KON) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

KonPay (KON) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KonPay has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $202,648.59 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars.

