Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 15th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 68.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

LADR opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 64.38 and a quick ratio of 64.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LADR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

