LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LNZA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $611.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.48. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 95.22% and a negative net margin of 214.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of LanzaTech Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LanzaTech Global by 544.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.