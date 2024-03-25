Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,239,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,598 shares.The stock last traded at $56.39 and had previously closed at $56.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after acquiring an additional 999,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.