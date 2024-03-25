Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.95. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 337,510 shares.

Specifically, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,584.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 770,453 shares of company stock worth $5,115,068 in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

