Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 245,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,457,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,494,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $26,479,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $25,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

