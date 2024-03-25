Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $231.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,418,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,072,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,836,000 after acquiring an additional 176,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

