Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

