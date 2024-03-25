LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.00

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 52483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.35 ($0.22).

LMS Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.72 million, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

