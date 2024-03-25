LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 2165982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

LoopUp Group Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

