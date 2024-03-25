Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $525.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $560.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.59.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $403.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.47. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $304.19 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

