Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lument Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

NYSE:LFT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.51. 66,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,923. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

