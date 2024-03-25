Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells $320,000.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $105,950.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. 9,671,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,276,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

