Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells $320,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00.
  • On Friday, March 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $105,950.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04.

Lyft Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. 9,671,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,276,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

