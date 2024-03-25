LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LYB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 640,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

