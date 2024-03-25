Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.26

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 155658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

