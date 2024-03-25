Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.23. Approximately 104,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 360,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

