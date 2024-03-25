Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $211.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $201.05 and last traded at $201.05, with a volume of 1659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.17.
MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
