Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.97. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

